The ‘big problem’ facing Brisbane Broncos in the coming years

Clubs are coming after Broncos David Fifita and according to Mark Riddell, it’s inevitable the Queensland club will lose at least one of its young stars.

According to The Courier Mail, the Warriors have joined the Eels in pursuing the 19-year-old.

And the salary cap squeeze is something Riddell has forecasted will become an issue in the coming seasons.

“This is the problem the Brisbane Broncos are going to have in the next few years,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They’ve got rid of a lot of players in order to keep these young superstars but unfortunately you won’t be able to keep them all.

“If they’re all as good as everyone says they are, they’re all going to want upgrades.

“They’ve already signed Payne Haas and Matt Lodge, clubs would be mad not to chase someone life David Fifita.

“Clubs are able to negotiate with him from November 1 clubs are able to negotiate with him and I’m sure they’ll be a lot of clubs wanting his signature.

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images