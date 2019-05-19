The ‘big problems’ Ivan Cleary needs to solve at Penrith

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has implored Penrith coach Ivan Cleary to look within his squad to turn around the club’s form.

The Panthers are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder with just two wins from 10 matches.

And Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio it was time for change at the underperforming club after yet another loss on the weekend.

“How much further into a hole to them have to get for a wake up call,” he said.

“Being booed by your own fans is the lowest of the low for a player.

“Unfortunately you have a look at their two wins this season and they were even lucky to get those.

“They’ve got some big problems (and one of them) is most of their squad are all signed to long-term deals so there’s not a lot of wriggle room to make changes.”

Riddell called into question the side’s offence, which has failed to fire for much of the season.

“They can’t attack, I don’t care what anyone says,” he said.

“They are legless when they get into that 20 metre zone, they’ve got no ideas and go back to the same play.”

