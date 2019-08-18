The ‘biggest’ problem with controversial studs up rule

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says there’s a systemic problem behind making rules based on isolated incidents.

The league brought in a studs-up rule at the start of the year, allowing umpires to penalise players when they raise a boot while marking the ball.

Jack Riewoldt was pulled up for a high boot twice during Richmond’s win over West Coast on Sunday.

Bartel said players who raise a high boot should be fined, rather than a rule being brought in to legislate against it.

“I always hate when you make rules for the exception,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The exception was Toby Greene has the studs up, where he fended off but that was from a handball and also the odd one coming in from a mark.

“Jeremy Howe got done from it this year, he was one of the first.

“Deal with the (incident) in isolation, going to back when Toby Greene did it, if you just dealt with it and didn’t like the look you can just fine him.

“This is the biggest problem, don’t bring in rules for the exception.

“What if Jack Riewoldt flew for a mark in the goal square late in a grand final and you paid a free kick against him for studs up.

“Oh my god, would you be happy with that.”

