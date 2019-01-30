The “boring” criticism around Mitchell Starc

Mark Riddell says criticism around Mitchell Starc is getting tiresome.

The Australian fast bowler has been criticised for his form across the summer, taking just 15 wickets in five Tests.

But Riddell told Breakfast it was heartening to see teammates publicly back up the under-fire quick.

“I like that Nathon Lyon is supporting his teammates,” he said.

“Yes, he isn’t in the best form but he’s taken 200 Test matches but we’re rallying around him at the moment and know his best form is ahead of him.

“Just give it a rest.”

Riddell said he hoped Starc bounced back in the final Test of the summer, beginning on Friday against Sri Lanka on Friday.

