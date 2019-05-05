The ‘brutal game’ of Water polo hits the national peak

Image: Orestis Panagiotou / EPA

Water polo is a sport that brings summer flashbacks for some of us and the best Aussies duel it out in the OVO Australian Water Polo League.

Facing off in Sydney to find this years champion, Zoe Arancini is a person you want on your team. The Rio Olympian and Fremantle Marlin was a pivotal player in the 12-11 semi-final victory scoring the winning goal.

A veteran member of the Stingers Zoe shares what happens under the water and who are the fiercest in the world to face as we look forward to Tokyo 2020.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: