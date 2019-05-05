Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘brutal game’ of Water..

The ‘brutal game’ of Water polo hits the national peak

3 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
tokyo 2020water polozoe arancini

Image: Orestis Panagiotou / EPA

Water polo is a sport that brings summer flashbacks for some of us and the best Aussies duel it out in the OVO Australian Water Polo League.

Facing off in Sydney to find this years champion, Zoe Arancini is a person you want on your team. The Rio Olympian and Fremantle Marlin was a pivotal player in the 12-11 semi-final victory scoring the winning goal.

A veteran member of the Stingers Zoe shares what happens under the water and who are the fiercest in the world to face as we look forward to Tokyo 2020.

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83