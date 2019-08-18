‘The Bunnies are gone’ – Jamie Soward’s big call for South Sydney

Jamie Soward has declared that the South Sydney Rabbitohs are gone, believing their hopes for a twenty-second premiership will have to wait for at least another year.

After Saturday night’s shock 14-6 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Rabbitohs have fallen out of the top-four for the first time this season and are now on a three match losing streak.

After their strong start to the season where they only lost one match from ten games, Soward says the Bunnies now look tired and are searching for answers off the back of a draining Origin campaign.

“What I would say about the Bunnies is that they’ve got the rewards from performances earlier in the season, but they haven’t been great in and around Origin, and coming after that they just look really tired,” Soward said.

The effect Origin has on players is no secret, and that is best shown in Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook, according to the former Origin representative.

“Sam Burgess looks busted and Damien Cook looks tired. Cook has played three State of Origin games, he’s been the best hooker for the past eighteen months with Cameron Smith, but teams are starting to work him out.”

Teams are starting to push him sideways, which is what the Roosters did last year in that semi-final and it is creating frustration for Cook.”

“They just look tired. The Bunnies are gone.

“They’re not going to win this competition. I don’t even know if they can make the second week of the finals, because if they come up against Penrith, Cronulla or Newcastle, they’ll get rolled.”

