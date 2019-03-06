The “can of worms” set to be opened over Jack de Belin appeal

Mark Levy says suspended Dragons star Jack de Belin’s court case could prove difficult for the NRL.

The 27-year-old is set to test the league’s new new no-fault stand-down policy in court, which has seen three players stood down due to serious off-field incidents.

“Whatever way the court decides, it’ll have massive ramifications,” Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“If the judge finds in favour of the NRL, the league is obviously well within their rights to stand a player down who has been charged by police.

“But on the other side of the ledger, if the judge finds in favour of Jack de Belin, this is going to open up a whole new can of worms for the NRL.

