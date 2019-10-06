The Continuous Call Team reacts to THAT Grand Final decision

The NRL Grand Final has been mired in controversy with a refereeing error dominating headlines.

The Roosters beat the Raiders 14-8 at ANZ Stadium but all the focus has been on an incident in the 72nd minute.

“It’s not a good look.” Our panel has completely ripped the call from the referees in half. #NRLGF | @Channel9#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/dp2V1OyQiw — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) October 6, 2019

Canberra put up a high kick and regained possession.

Head Referee Ben Cummins initially ruled “six to go” before changing his mind and reverting to last tackle.

The Raiders players didn’t hear the change and were tackled with the ball, turning over possession.

In the next set of six, the Roosters ran the length of the field to score the match-winning try through James Tedesco.

Here’s Ray Hadley and Continuous Call Team co-commentator Darryl Brohman’s live call of the controversial moment.

Ray Hadley: “You can’t change a decision like that in such an important part of the game.”

Darryl Brohman: “That’s diabolical, you can’t change that decision. The Raiders, they’ve been dudded there. Seriously, that’s terrible.”

The outrage at the decision only grew after full time, with many calling it the worst blunder in Grand Final history.

The Continuous Call Team’s David Morrow didn’t hold back, saying “the Raiders were absolutely robbed” by the referees.

“That is the most disgraceful, stupid, insidious refereeing decision I have ever seen and I have got about 500 damn complaints already saying they have ruined the season.”

Continuous Call Team member and Channel 9 host Erin Molan says the controversy is hard for fans of both teams.

“If you’re a Roosters fan obviously you’re happy your team won but you’d rather do not do it in controversial circumstances. And if you’re a Raiders fan you just feel sick about it.

“I don’t want to bash the referees, they have an incredibly hard job to do, but we’re all accountable for what we do in our workplace.

“I just feel sick about it, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

Click PLAY below to hear her chat with Steve Price