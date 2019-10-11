The Continuous Call Team tipping comp winner collects her prize!

Congratulations to Susan, who’s won this year’s Continuous Call Team footy tipping competition!

She beat out more 37,000 other tippers and was presented with the $20,000 major prize — thanks to OnDeck — by Ray Hadley.

It turns out Susan, from Sydney’s north-west, won the entire competition without actually being a fan of the NRL!

Click PLAY below to see Susan accept her giant cheque and share her tipping advice

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ray Hadley: “Are you a Rugby League fan?”

Susan: “Umm… not so much. I am now!”

But it certainly didn’t come down to luck, with Susan revealing her winning strategy.

“I do my research all week. I look at favourites, I look at location, injuries. How many times people have played, things like that.”