The Continuous Call Team tipping comp winner collects her prize!

4 hours ago
NRLrugby league featured

Congratulations to Susan, who’s won this year’s Continuous Call Team footy tipping competition!

She beat out more 37,000 other tippers and was presented with the $20,000 major prize — thanks to OnDeck — by Ray Hadley.

It turns out Susan, from Sydney’s north-west, won the entire competition without actually being a fan of the NRL!

Click PLAY below to see Susan accept her giant cheque and share her tipping advice

Ray Hadley: “Are you a Rugby League fan?”

Susan: “Umm… not so much. I am now!”

But it certainly didn’t come down to luck, with Susan revealing her winning strategy.

“I do my research all week. I look at favourites, I look at location, injuries. How many times people have played, things like that.”

 

News
