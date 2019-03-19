The controversial new Ashes regulation causing a stir

Names and numbers are coming to Test cricket.

In what’s set to break with 142 years of tradition, players in the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia will wear their name and squad on back of their shirts.

Talksport’s James Savundra says there’s been a “mixed reaction” to the ICC new’s regulation.

“Only cricket fans would get upset about this,” he said.

“I think it’s a good thing and helps supporters.

“If you’re getting more fans with Kohli and Root on the back of their shirts it’s a great thing for the sport and it helps the broadcasters as well.

“It’s a great thing all round.”

The first Test between England and Australia gets underway at Edgbaston on August 1.

