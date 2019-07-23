The Cricket Show: Ashes Edition with Ian Chappell and Julian King

It’s sport’s most enduring rivalry; cricket’s two oldest teams fiercely competing for the game’s most revered trophy.

The Ashes.

Former Australian Test captain Ian Chappell and co-host Julian King will pad up once again for The Cricket Show: Ashes Edition, starting 8:00 am on Saturday, July 27.

Chappelli and Julian will chart Australia’s defense of the iconic Urn and their attempt to knock off The Old Enemy by winning the five-match series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Hear the latest news from both camps, sharpen your cricketing mind with analysis and insights from the game’s leading experts, and have your say via the open line – 13 12 83.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty tight ashes series, and Australia might’ve just snuck ahead in the last couple of days with news from England that Jimmy Anderson might miss the first test, Archer’s definitely out of the first test,” Chappell said.

“The Australian fast bowling stocks… they’ll all be very confident,

“The batsmen might be keeping their heads down though!”

THE ASHES 2019

August 1-5 England vs Australia – First Test at Edgbaston

August 14-18 England vs Australia – Second Test Lord’s

August 22-26 England vs Australia – Third Test at Headingley

September 4-8 England vs Australia – Fourth Test at Old Trafford

September 12-16 England vs Australia – Fifth Test at The Oval