The crowd North Melbourne need to attract to make Good Friday ‘worthwhile’

1990 Collingwood captain Tony Shaw is a fan of Good Friday football – as long as it attracts a bumper crowd.

2019 marks the third year North Melbourne will host the Friday afternoon blockbuster.

The AFL has opted to rotate their opponent since 2017, with Essendon to set to square off against North this year after St Kilda and Western Bulldogs were both given the opportunity in the last two years.

But Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio Marvel Stadium should be near-full to make the venture worth it.

“I respect North Melbourne for what they’ve done but they’d want to get at least 45,000 for the game to be worthwhile,” he said.

“But I’m all for (Good Friday football), things change so much that if (we’re) set in the old days, things will go backwards.

“If we got to the stage where the Good Friday game in Melbourne got 25,000, we’d have to change the teams.

“Marvel Stadium can hold 55,000, we need to get 50,000 to really make it work.

“It’s about making it worthwhile on the day, Good Friday needs to be made into something that is big.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio