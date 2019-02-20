The current NBL coach who Sydney Kings aren’t ruling out chasing

Sydney Kings CEO Paul Kind is refusing to rule out targeting Illawarra Hawks coach Rob Beveridge as Andrew Gaze’s replacement.

The basketball legend announced his intention of quitting as coach at the end of the current season, opting to return home to Melbourne to be around his family.

It follows a successful season for Gaze’s side, which saw the Kings qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. He’s been at the helm since 2016.

Kind told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast Beveridge would be “a consideration” as they look to secure Gaze’s successor.

“We want to make sure we open this search for a coach as broadly as possible,” he said.

“Rob would certainly be welcome if he wasn’t at Illawarra to particulate (in the process).

“We’d certainly like him to apply if he isn’t at Illawarra.”

