The current Test team is in need of major surgery, says Rohan Connolly

As Australia comes to terms with the loss of the Test series against India on home ground, Rohan Connolly believes the Test selectors are “under more pressure than any of the out-of-form top order batsmen about which we’ve speculated most of this cricket season.”

“When performances are good, teams virtually pick themselves. It’s when they’re on the nose that selectors in any sport really earn their stripes.” said Connolly, as he commented on the the job ahead for Australian selectors Trevor Hohns, Justin Langer and Greg Chappell.

Connolly believes that the current Australian Test team wouldn’t be a threat to the English team as the Ashes approach.

“There’s two Tests against Sri Lanka coming up, and to be frank, they don’t mean a lot. The next item on the agenda is an Ashes tour of England.”

“While Steve Smith and probably Dave Warner will return soon enough, the current Test team is in need of major surgery.”

“If this summer’s selections continue as they have, we risk heading off to England six months from now with no more certainty about our future than we have had in January.”

