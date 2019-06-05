The ‘dud’ thing Lazzo hopes we’re not talking about tomorrow

NRL legend Glenn Lazarus has warned the referees to back off and to keep the whistle in the pocket when State of Origin explodes tonight at Suncorp Stadium.

Lazarus played 19 games for the NSW Blues spanning over ten years and knows all too well of how big a mark the referees can leave on an Origin match.

“There is a lot of uncertainty going into this game, and I hate to say it but I think the referees will play a very big role in this match tonight, as they do every weekend in the NRL,” Lazzo told Piggy and Levy on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“It looks like the referees don’t know what is going on, they look really confused. NSW have won one penalty count in Queensland in the past nine games and that is a real issue. They are human and they will be influenced by the fans and the event, but I hope we’re not talking about dud referee calls tomorrow morning,”

In one of the most even Origin openers in recent years, Lazarus believes that the uncertainty surrounding both halves pairings for either team will also be a deciding factor in tonight’s result.

“I am a little bit worried about the halves for NSW. Nathan Cleary comes into this game not playing his best footy, and I think he would be the first to admit that as well. We have a five-eighth in Cody Walker who is playing great club footy, but hasn’t played a game at all in Origin and doesn’t know what to expect.

“But in saying that, Daly Cherry-Evans is very underdone as well and Ben Hunt at hooker is also untried at Origin level. So tonight is a really hard game to choose”, he said.

