The “embarrassing” situation Australian cricket is in with Matthew Wade

Rohan Connolly has slammed Australian cricket’s treatment of Matthew Wade after he was overlooked again for national selection.

The 31-year-old wasn’t selected for Australia’s upcoming tour of India despite starring in T20 cricket this summer.

In response, Wade notched up his fourth score of over 50 in his last five matches for the Hobart Hurricanes, propelling them to the top of the Big Bash League table.

“Wade is an abrasive character, and seemed even more so out there on Thursday night, but I reckon at the moment he has every right to be,” Connolly said on The RoCo Show on Saturday.

“This time, he’s been overlooked for batsmen-keepers Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb, neither of whose form in the shorter versions of the game has been in the same ballpark.

“Even then, Wade should have been in the squad to play India even purely as a batsman, his 545 BBL runs second only to teammate Darcy Short and 150 more than third on that list.

“That’s after being overlooked for a batting spot during the Test summer, despite also topping the Sheffield Shield aggregates with 571 runs in 12 innings including a century and five half-centuries.

“Every coach and selection panel will have their personal prejudices. But sometimes they simply have to be put on the backburner in the interests of the greater good.

“Such is Wade’s statistical dominance this summer in both short and long form that any rational assessment would have had him picked for his country in both versions of the game.

“That he’s not doesn’t only reflect poorly on the selection panel, but it actually damages our prospects of getting the best possible result.

“And in who’s interests can that possibly be?”

