The English batting move which ‘shocked’ Australian camp

Australian assistant coach Brad Haddin admits he was surprised by Joe Root’s mooted shift down the batting order.

Ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, the England captain has been promoted to bat at three in a largely untested top four.

Haddin told Macquarie Sports Radio it was something Australia will look to exploit if they took an early wicket.

“We were a bit shocked that Joe Root went to three in the batting order,” he said.

“We know for a long time he’s comfortable at four, he’s tried three a couple of times against us and we’ve had some success.

“From that point of view, I understand the best batter going at three.

“But it gives our quicks a good opportunity if they get a wicket early to have a crack at the England captain straight away.”

