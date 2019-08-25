‘The expectations are high and justifiably’: Now is the time to dream for Australian Basketball fans

Daily Telegraph Basketball writer Matt Logue believes now is the time for Australian Basketball fans to dare to dream.

After pulling off a remarkable upset last night over Team USA in front of over 50,000 fans, Logue says the current Boomers team is the best ever assembled with a mix of international and national experience throughout the side.

Australian star Patty Mills led the Boomers to a 98-94 victory over Team USA with 30 points, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Saturday night’s loss marked the end of Team USA’s seventy-eight game winning streak and was the Boomers first ever win over an American national side in over fifty five years.

“The depth in this Australian side is remarkable and then you add in the guys on the fringe from the NBL where we are seeing that competition rise. Chris Goulding is a perfect example I thought he was outstanding for the Boomers. His shooting from three range was just phenomenal”, Logue said.

With the FIBA Basketball World Cup only weeks away, and the Tokyo Olympics less than a year off, Australian fans will have a lot to cheer for according to Logue.

“The expectations are high and justifiably. This Australian team is the best its ever been and let’s go to the World Cup and see what happens there”.

“But with Tokyo next year it’s going to be our best ever roster and I think Australian fans deserve to be excited. Basketball has been through the doldrums and copped a few whacks but I think now they find that after a lot of hard work, they deserve a lot of credit.”

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)