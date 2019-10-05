The Grand Final Special

Trent Robinson, Ricky Stuart, and Ray Warren join Gus Gould and Julian King in a 2-hour bonanza to prepare you for the Grand Final.

Who will come out on top? What does Robinson attribute to the success at the Roosters? What do the Raiders do in their downtime? And how did Rabs get into being the voice of the NRL?

Gus also brings some incredible insight into what it takes as a coach to prepare a side for the incredibly busy week that is Grand Final weekend.

Image: Brendon Thorne / Stringer via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear the full show:

