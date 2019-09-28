The Green Machine power on!

Josh Papalii for PM!

Off the back of an incredible performance from the enforcer the Canberra Raiders will be suiting up to play rugby league in November for the first time in 25 years. After their gutsy 16-10 victory over South Sydney in the nations capital last night, the Raiders booked their ticket to the big dance against either the Roosters or Storm.

On this weeks stirring rendition of the Gus Gould show, Gus reviews last nights match, shared his thoughts on a potential Josh Papalii shoulder charge, gave his predictions for the Dally M team of the year and for all us average Joe’s who haven’t been able to experience what being involved in a grand final is like, Gus ran us through all the highs and lows that occur during the week leading up to the big match!

Click PLAY to hear the full show: