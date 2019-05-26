The guide to the Indianapolis 500

Image: Steve C. Mitchell / EPA

The crown jewel in American Motorsport, the Indianapolis 500. A test of pure speed, courage, and risk management.

Don’t let the oval circuit fool you, an inch too close or far off your line could spell disaster and a long 12 months till the chance for victory comes again.

Australian Will Power won the race last year basking in the glory of the fans and the traditional milk bottle.

Motorsport journalist and author Andrew Clarke joined Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee live from Indianapolis to share what the Indy 500 does to Indianapolis and the USA as a whole.

“Three-hundred and twenty thousand of them will be at the track”

“Sixty-thousand (were) watching the pit stop challenge”

One third of the Motorsport triple crown, the Indy 500 is a must for any motorsport fan.

“This in on the bucket list for Motorsport people”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: