The ‘insane’ call Jon Ralph doesn’t want to see

Herald Sun football writer Jon Ralph is urging Essendon not to re-appoint James Hird as senior coach.

The decorated Bombers player turned head coach left the club in 2015 after being at the helm during the club’s infamous supplements saga and has largely kept a low profile since.

Essendon’s sluggish start has seen current coach John Worsfold come under increasing pressure after an off-season which saw the club bring in high-profile recruit Dylan Shiel.

Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio it would be “insanity” if James Hird returned to coach Essendon.

“James Hird was part of the most damaging period in the history of the Essendon Football Club,” he said.

“For Hird to come back to lead the club, it’s a billion to one (chance).

“I think it’s almost a smokescreen at the moment and it’s a distraction from what is wrong at Essendon which is their coach is not very tactically smart and their players seems to have lost their passion and mojo.

“Give me a spell, that’s not going to happen.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio