The ‘interesting’ call Darren Lehmann reckons Australian selectors made

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann says it’s a “interesting” call to drop Usman Khawaja for the fourth Ashes Test.

The 32-year-old was axed from the 12-man squad for the Manchester Test, with Steve Smith set to return and Marnus Labuschagne to bat at three.

Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio he would’ve predicted opener Marcus Harris to be dropped rather than Khawaja.

“Khawaja out is an interesting one,” he said.

“I thought it might have been Harris (who they dropped) with Khawaja opening but they’ve obviously made that tough call.

“Marnus now bats three and he’s been pretty impressive since he came in for Smith.

“Whether they go with Starc or Siddle, it’ll depend on weather – they need Starc’s pace to knock over the tail and gets some early weeks but it’s a shortened game and the wicket is a bit damp, they may go with Siddle.

“It’s a tight call tomorrow.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)