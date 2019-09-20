The King explains the Broncos crisis board meeting

The Brisbane Broncos have been the focus of the NRL world this week, a crisis board meeting keeping fans on their toes about the future of the club.

“We’ve been virtually camping at the Broncos all week long,” says NRL legend Wally Lewis.

The now named ‘slot machine six’ have had their names pulled up by the board, their futures in question.

“The rumours have really started about how unhappy the bosses of the broncos are,” Lewis shares.

Amongst the names, Coach Anthony Seibold was rumoured to have his head on the chopping block, but according to Lewis, there’s no truth to it.

“I don’t think that that’s the case at all,

“I’m fairly confident that he’s going to be given free rein,” shares Lewis.

Out of the ‘slot machine six’ Lewis states that Corey Oates is safe with the club.

“I think the Broncos would be mad to get rid of him,” expresses Lewis.

Rumours of ‘incentive’ based contracts from the Broncos to its players have been flying around which could be the start of a culture change to a club.

Image: Bradley Kanaris / Stringer via Getty Images

