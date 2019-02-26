The list of sports stars who have reached the top and stayed there

With the help of our listeners, Mark Levy and Mark Riddell have complied an extensive list of some of the best sportspeople in the world.

The only proviso is they’ve had to reach the top in their chosen sport and had sustained success.

“I want to shift the focus back to the lighter side of sport and talk about some of those professional athletes who have reached the top of their game and stayed there,” Levy said on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

Macquarie Sports Radio Breakast’s list of athletes who have reached the top and had sustained success:

Michael from Brisbane – LeBron James

Shane from Rydalmere – Tom Brady

Peter from Lethbridge Park – Kelly Slater

Peter from Randwick – Robert Thompson

Colin from Ashwood – Shaun Burgyone

Leon from Backenridge – Usain Bolt

David from Valley Heights – John Eales

John from Taylors Lakes – Kevin Sheedy

Lee from Glen Alpine – Frank Lampard

Michael from Doonside – John Ferguson

Shane from Yeppoon – Toby Price

Tyson from Blacktown – Dan Carter and Richie McCaw

Mark from Aspley – Heather McKay

Nick from North Lakes – Michael Schumacher and Peter Sagan

Tony from Collaroy – Valentino Rossi

