The list of sports stars who have reached the top and stayed there
With the help of our listeners, Mark Levy and Mark Riddell have complied an extensive list of some of the best sportspeople in the world.
The only proviso is they’ve had to reach the top in their chosen sport and had sustained success.
“I want to shift the focus back to the lighter side of sport and talk about some of those professional athletes who have reached the top of their game and stayed there,” Levy said on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.
Macquarie Sports Radio Breakast’s list of athletes who have reached the top and had sustained success:
Michael from Brisbane – LeBron James
Shane from Rydalmere – Tom Brady
Peter from Lethbridge Park – Kelly Slater
Peter from Randwick – Robert Thompson
Colin from Ashwood – Shaun Burgyone
Leon from Backenridge – Usain Bolt
David from Valley Heights – John Eales
John from Taylors Lakes – Kevin Sheedy
Lee from Glen Alpine – Frank Lampard
Michael from Doonside – John Ferguson
Shane from Yeppoon – Toby Price
Tyson from Blacktown – Dan Carter and Richie McCaw
Mark from Aspley – Heather McKay
Nick from North Lakes – Michael Schumacher and Peter Sagan
Tony from Collaroy – Valentino Rossi
