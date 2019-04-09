The little secrets you didn’t know about the US Masters

For golf lovers and even casual fans of the spot, The US Masters is the pinnacle. The picturesque Augusta National stuns viewers across the globe, making this tournament one of the most watched annual sporting events in the world.

However, all is not as it seems.

Mark Levy reveals some of the secret tricks employed by Augusta National Golf Club and broadcaster CBS to makes things seem perfect.

Professional golfer Matt Guyatt gazed into his crystal ball and shared his predication on the tournament, which starts tomorrow night.

World number one Justin Rose will tee off with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will be playing with Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Rory McIllroy will start as tournament favourite and if the Irishman wins he will complete a Grand Slam of majors.

Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Jason Day and Cameron Smith are the four Australians in contention this year with.

