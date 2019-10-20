The man Jeremy Paul thinks should take over as Wallabies Head Coach

Former Wallaby Jeremy Paul has labelled Crusaders coach Scott Robinson as the man to take over as the Wallabies next leader after another failed World Cup campaign.

After Australia’s 40-16 quarter-final loss to England on Sunday night, coach Michael Cheika made a shock decision to not seek a new contract after his tenure ends on December 31.

Cheika’s reign as the Wallabies coach resulted in 34 wins from 68 tests, after starting in the position in 2014.

Paul, who played 72 tests for the Wallabies said that Robinson was the only logical option moving forward.

“Robinson is a coach who can not only look after superstars but produce superstars as well. Robinson started with four internationals in his team, but now you look at the current All Blacks squad and there are eight Crusaders in that team with another two off the bench,” Paul said.

“He is a production line sort of coach but he is also a coach that can produce winners.”

After winning the past three consecutive Super Rugby titles, Paul said he’s dumbfounded that Robinson hasn’t been approached in the past to take over as the Wallabies coach.

“I can’t believe this guy has not even been mentioned and he’s won three Super Rugby titles. I’ve been saying this for nearly two years, even after he won his first premiership,” Paul said.

“He is one of the greatest coaches.”

