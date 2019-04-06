The Mannah Cup, “a chance to celebrate Johnny’s life”

Image: Renee McKay / AAP

“It’s the one game of the year the family really looks forward to”

Parramatta prop Tim Mannah will be playing with some extra pride this round as the Eels take on the Cronulla Sharks. Tim’s brother Jon who lost his life to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2013 has his life celebrated each year since when the Eels take on the Sharks.

“We’re really lucky that both the clubs haven given our family the opportunity to remember Johnny and to celebrate his life”

Tim joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee on weekend mornings to share what the Mannah Foundation does and the legacy of his late brother as well as the Eels 2019 season start.

