The Matildas are out of the World Cup!

Image: Sebastien Nogier / EPA

The Matildas have suffered heart ache!

Losing on penalties to Norway was a valiant effort after having to endure most of extra time a player down after Alanna Kennedy was red carded in the 104th minute just outside of the box.

Norway struck first, a 31st minute goal to Isabell Herlovsen opening the account. It took a lot of fight to get back into the game where 46 shots were taken (12 on target), a leveler coming off a corner for the Aussie and Elise Kellond-Knight putting it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.

With tired legs more prevalent for our girls as that 120 minute mark clicked closer the fate of the game came down to a penalty shootout.

Sam Kerr was first up to the plate for Australia, Ingrid Hjelmseth the gate keeper, Kerr with a rare miskick.

4 successful kicks from Norway and 1 converted from 3 for the Aussies enough to silence the team.

A great effort from our Matildas, eyes forward to the next World Cup.