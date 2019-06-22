The Matildas are out of the World Cup!
Image: Sebastien Nogier / EPA
The Matildas have suffered heart ache!
Losing on penalties to Norway was a valiant effort after having to endure most of extra time a player down after Alanna Kennedy was red carded in the 104th minute just outside of the box.
Was it a red card? Should Kennedy have been sent?#OptusSport #FIFAWWC #NORAUS #NOR #AUS pic.twitter.com/s7YkgqxOJU
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 22, 2019
Norway struck first, a 31st minute goal to Isabell Herlovsen opening the account. It took a lot of fight to get back into the game where 46 shots were taken (12 on target), a leveler coming off a corner for the Aussie and Elise Kellond-Knight putting it 1-1 in the 83rd minute.
With tired legs more prevalent for our girls as that 120 minute mark clicked closer the fate of the game came down to a penalty shootout.
Sam Kerr was first up to the plate for Australia, Ingrid Hjelmseth the gate keeper, Kerr with a rare miskick.
4 successful kicks from Norway and 1 converted from 3 for the Aussies enough to silence the team.
A great effort from our Matildas, eyes forward to the next World Cup.
The Norwegians were clinical. The Matildas weren’t.
Australia bows out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 France after a loss on penalties.#OptusSport #FIFAWWC #NORAUS #NOR #AUS pic.twitter.com/vfAW026JXW
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 22, 2019