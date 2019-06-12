The ‘missed opportunity’ for the NRL after contentious Grand Final decision

Former NRL player Mark Riddell has described the decision to play next year’s Grand Final at the SCG as a “missed opportunity”.

With ANZ Stadium set to be out of action from the middle of 2020 until the start of the 2023 season due to renovation works, the NRL is set to return to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the showpiece event.

But Riddell cast doubt over the decision, telling Macquarie Sports Radio it was a golden opportunity to shift the Grand Final to the 52,000-capacity Suncorp Stadium.

“I’m not sure you’re going to get as excited for a Grand Final at the SCG,” he said.

“We probably should have looked at taking it to Suncorp Stadium for a year or two.

“It was a perfect opportunity to give Brisbane a Grand Final and I think they deserve a Grand Final but it’s not going to happen.

“Why wouldn’t you give Brisbane the Grand Final for a year or two, they’ve just missed an opportunity.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio