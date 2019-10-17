The moment Daniel Vidot knew Rugby League was no longer for him

Former Rugby League player Daniel Vidot has revealed to Macquarie Sport Radio the moment he knew to hang up the boots, and chase his dream as a professional wrestler.

Vidot, who played 114 NRL games across nine years told Piggy, Levy and Jimmy that he owes his start in Wrestling to former Rugby League star Nigel Vagana.

“Nigel Vagana was the person that actually hooked it up and the WWE were in fact looking for Rugby players and I came up in conversation,” Vidot said.

But, it was in Vidot’s milestone match for the Brisbane Broncos in 2015 that he realised that it was time to give away Rugby League for good.

“Back in 2015 when I was playing for the Broncos, it was my 100th game at Suncorp Stadium and my family were all there. It was a dream come true for me but I felt that after the game, that it was it for me. Ever since after that I lost my mojo for Rugby League,” Vidot said.

“I still remember the game it was against the Knights. There was a moment when I scored a try in the corner and my family was there and I kind of thought, ‘what’s next?’”

At first being reluctant to become a wrestler, Vidot said it was the chance to do something different with his career that stood out for him.

“I remember the first time someone brought it up with me I was a bit shocked and thought it was a bit different,” Vidot said.

“But I’ve always been that person and I’ve always been that guy that has been outside the box. I always like doing things that are different and are challenging me. As soon as wrestling came along I thought, ‘wow sports plus entertainment, that’s kind of who I am.”

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)