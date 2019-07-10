The moment Ray Hadley predicted James Tedesco’s miracle try

New South Wales is celebrating one of the greatest victories in State of Origin history.

With scores locked at 20-all and just 45 seconds to play, the Blues had 70 metres to run if they were to win the series in normal time.

Ray Hadley was calling the game for the Continuous Call Team and predicted the match-winning play.

“I’m going back to 1994, the Mark Coyne try. “Can NSW do this to Queensland as Queensland have done to them in the past?”

Click PLAY below to hear his call of the final minute

As Ray prophecised, James Tedesco’s try is being likened to Mark Coyne’s miracle try in 1994.

The Maroons went the length of the field to score in the dying seconds of the match and break NSW hearts.

And believe it or not, Ray Hadley was there calling it for 2UE Radio.

Click PLAY below to see Ray’s call of the 1994 Mark Coyne try

The calls have remarkable similarities, with Ray’s famous cry of “TRY, TRY, TRY” ringing through.

In his 80th State of Origin call, Ray was thrilled to see another phenomenal finish.

“It’s Mark Coyne revisited from 1994. I channelled it. “That’s the greatest finish I’ve seen since 1994 when Mark Coyne did the same. ‘Just remarkable. Absolutely remarkable.”

Click PLAY below to watch Tedesco’s try from last night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe