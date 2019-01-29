The new Tiger who is a “big chance” of breaking into the 22

Tom Lynch has captured all the headlines out of Punt Road since joining Richmond.

But he’s far from the only new Tiger who could have an impact in 2019.

Richmond’s football manager Neil Balme told Macquarie Sports Radio former Saint Mav Weller could break into the team soon.

“There’s a big chance he will,” Balme told Rohan Connolly.

“He’s big enough, he’s strong enough, he’s quick enough, he runs hard enough, he’s smart enough.

“It’s just a matter of him getting an opportunity and taking it.”

Click PLAY for the full interview with Neil Balme

Photo: Mav Weller (right) at Richmond training (Ellen Smith / AAP)