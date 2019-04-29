The NRL fixture idea which ‘seriously’ needs to be looked at

Mark Levy is urging NRL bosses to move all early Friday night kickoffs to regional areas.

It comes after just 6,711 fans turned up to ANZ Stadium last Friday for Canterbury’s home back against North Queensland Cowboys.

Levy told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a “shocking” look for the game playing 6pm Friday kickoffs in oversized city stadiums.

“Todd Greenberg and the ARL Commission seriously need to look at it, because it’s becoming a fair dinkum joke with pathetic crowds which are demoralising for those involved,” he said.

“We’re talking about an 80,000-seat stadium with 6,000 people in it, there’s simply no atmosphere and it’s a shocking look for the billion-dollar game.



“It’s a timeslot that’s designed to work for the TV audiences on Fox League but even the broadcasters aren’t happy with these empty stadiums.

“For anyone that lives in Sydney, if you left work in the CBD at 5pm, you’d still be sitting in the car on the M2 listening to the game once it kicked off because of peak-hour traffic.”



