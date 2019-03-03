The NRL premiership contender Mark Riddell says impressed on the weekend

Mark Riddell still thinks Cronulla can contend for the NRL premiership, even without former coach Shane Flanagan.

Under new boss John Morris, the Sharks didn’t let recent salary cap sanctions affect them as they comprehensively beat Newcastle Knights 30-6 in a trial game at Maitland Sports Ground on Saturday.

Cronulla led 18-0 at half time, allowing Morris to rest some of his stars in the second half as they eased to victory.

Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast despite it being a trial match, he was left impressed by the Sharks.

“When Shane Flanagan had that side, they were a premiership contender and I don’t think that’s changed,” he said.

“The inclusion of Shaun Johnson is a big one for me, it allows Matt Moylan to go back to full-back.

“They’ve got a quality side. It’s good signs for Cronulla Sharks fans I think.”

