Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The NRL’s contenders and pretenders

6 hours ago
Gus Gould
Gus GouldNRL

It was another busy week in the world of Rugby League, and the great mind of Gus Gould along with Julian King helped us unpack it all. As the Tigers, Raiders and Storm all recorded huge wins over the weekend, Gus gave us his thoughts on who were the contenders and who were the pretenders and why the Brisbane Broncos lack mental toughness.

What is going on with Jesse Ramien?

Can the Tigers make the Top 8?

We interview Manly Sea-Eagles coach Des Hasler to discuss the terrific year they have had and how Des feels being back on the Northern Beaches!

Plus, we also spoke about the opening two days of The Ashes and the curious case of the Shayna Jack saga and why athletes need to take more control about what goes into their bodies.

Image: Bradley Kanaris / Stringer via Getty Images

Click PLAY to hear more:

Gus Gould
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83