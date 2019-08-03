The NRL’s contenders and pretenders

It was another busy week in the world of Rugby League, and the great mind of Gus Gould along with Julian King helped us unpack it all. As the Tigers, Raiders and Storm all recorded huge wins over the weekend, Gus gave us his thoughts on who were the contenders and who were the pretenders and why the Brisbane Broncos lack mental toughness.

What is going on with Jesse Ramien?

Can the Tigers make the Top 8?

We interview Manly Sea-Eagles coach Des Hasler to discuss the terrific year they have had and how Des feels being back on the Northern Beaches!

Plus, we also spoke about the opening two days of The Ashes and the curious case of the Shayna Jack saga and why athletes need to take more control about what goes into their bodies.

Image: Bradley Kanaris / Stringer via Getty Images

