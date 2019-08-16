Macquarie Sports Radio
The NRL’s own version of “the precious ring” and what’s up with Cameron Bancroft?

2 hours ago
Julian King
Julian King

It was another action packed week in sports and Julian King broke it all down for us! We broke down the curious case of the NRL gifting Cam Smith’s wife a $15,000 ring and spoke to former Australian Test Captain Kim Hughes who gave us a frank admission on the performances of Cameron Bancroft.

We also crossed to Tony Leonard who broke down last nights depressing AFL clash and previewed another blockbuster weekend in footy!

