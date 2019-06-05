The one change Riddell wants to see following New South Wales’ Origin loss

Former NRL player Mark Riddell isn’t panicking despite New South Wales’ 18-14 loss to Queensland.

After the Blues went into half time 8-0 up following a Josh Morris try, Queensland mounted a second-half comeback to seal an opening game victory in front of over 52,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

But Riddell called for calm, saying he’d only seriously look at one change ahead of the second game in Perth.

“I think everyone needs to take a couple of deep breath and go watch the game to come to some rational decision making,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see – thinking ahead to Origin 2, I think someone like Tom Trbojevic would come back into calculations.

“If he has a couple of good games for Manly then he will certainly be in calculations.

“The whole New South Wales side never gained any ascendancy in the second half and Queensland really dominated.

“They were pretty much on the back foot for the whole of the second half.”

