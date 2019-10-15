The one player King Gutho fears most at the World Cup 9s

Kangaroos star Clint Gutherson believes Parramatta teammate and Fijian representative Maika Sivo is the player everyone must watch out for at the upcoming World Cup 9s tournament.

The two-day event which gets underway on Friday evening at Bankwest Stadium will consist of 12 teams split into three pools before a knockout phase.

Australia will play round-robin matches against New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the USA in the unique concept with the top two teams in Pool A to progress through to the finals.

It means Australia could face Fiji in the knockout stage and Gutherson told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Sivo is one player the 11 other nations will have to watch out for.

“I’m going to say Maika Sivo,” Gutherson said.

“I’ve seen what he can do week in, week out and I wouldn’t really want to get in front of him when he’s running at you but I’m going to have to if we do come up against him.

“Look, there’s players in every country that are really exciting and that’s the best thing about it.

“All the fans will really get to see people that are playing this open style of footy and it’s going to be really exciting.”

Sivo was a cult figure for the Eels after his first season in the NRL and was a contender for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award, playing 25 games and scoring 22 tries to finish as the top try-scorer this season.

The World Cup 9s will feature a host of rule changes including a 20/40 kick, five point tries for scoring in a particular zone and golden tries to decide drawn matches.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.