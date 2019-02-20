The one thing new Wallabies selector wants to get right

New Wallabies selector Michael O’Connor is determined to see a swif uplift in national team form ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Australia has slumped to sixth in the world, with New Zealand, Ireland, England, Wales and South Africa all ahead of them.

As the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan looms large, O’Connor told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast getting various combinations in the team right was crucial to any future successes.

“When Australian Rugby has been successful, we’ve had really good combinations,” he said.

“There’s nothing more important than in a big match such as a Bledisloe match at Eden Park to be out there with familiar people next to you.

“The more you know about that player, the more comfortable you are.

“It’s a team game and it’s very important to pick players that keeps some sort of consistency.”

Legendary Rugby commentator Gordon Bray endorsed O’Connor’s appointment, saying he is a “wonderful ambassador” for the sport.

“He’s a very distinguished Wallaby and just a fantastic guy,” he said.

“I couldn’t think of a better appointment, he’s very involved in the grassroots level up on the Sunshine Coast.”

“It’s a fantastic appointment.”

