The one way Essendon can beat West Coast, according to Jimmy

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says there’s only one way Essendon will be able to beat West Coast – and that’s with speed.

The Bombers travel west to play the Eagles in an elimination final on Thursday night, having already lost to West Coast in Perth by 35 points earlier this season.

Bartel said rather than change their style, Essendon needed to “double down” on their trademark quick ball movement if they wanted to cause an upset.

“Essendon are going to have to double down on their daring gamestyle,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It can be their biggest strength and their biggest weakness and that is playing with just pure speed.

“That’s how you’ve got to beat West Coast but it could open them up to get torched themselves.

“They played West Coast (in Perth) recently and Josh Kennedy had about 10 shots on goal in a quarter alone, they got absolutely ripped apart on the counter attack.

“They play this ballistic gamestyle and when they’re playing, everyone goes ‘wow, how good do Essendon look’.

“But then they can get scored against like no one else’s business, they had a two weeks patch where they averaged conceding 90 points on turnover.

“They play high risk, high reward footy.”

(Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images)