The only way Mason Cox’s ban is overturned

Jimmy Bartel says there’s only one way Collingwood forward Mason Cox can escape suspension for his hit on Dylan Grimes.

Cox was offered a one-game ban following his side’s win over Richmond on Friday night but opted to challenge at the tribunal, which is set to sit on Tuesday night.

Bartel said it would be “difficult” for Cox to get off because Grimes reportedly suffered concussion-like symptoms in the incident.

But he told Macquarie Sports Radio he stood a chance if they argued on the basis of whether the contact was reasonable in the circumstances.

“If they can argue a strong point there, Mason Cox gets off,” he said.

“But I’m not 100 per cent confident.”

Bartel urged the AFL Match Review Officer Michael Christian to publicly release footage used to determine suspensions.

“(Not seeing all footage) is what gets fans outraged,” he said.

