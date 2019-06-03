The Ox: Brendan Bolton unlikely to get another Senior Coaching gig

David ‘The Ox’ Schwarz says Brendon Bolton is unlikely to get another coaching gig on the back of his poor record which saw the Carlton Football Club sack him earlier on Monday.

Blues officials held a meeting earlier this morning following another dismal loss for the club on Sunday where they were kept to just 33 points in the 41 point loss.

After three and half seasons as coach at Ikon Park and just 16 wins from 77 games with a winning percentage of just 20.77 per cent at Carlton.

Carlton are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just one win from 11 games to start 2019.

Schwarz says the 40-year-old’s time was up.

“I thought that Brendon Bolton as he always says has presented about Carlton first

“I think he did the best that he could with what he had,” Schwarz said.

“Will he get another opportunity? probably not

“In AFL circles once you get sacked, it’s very difficult to get another opportunity

“He’ll have to go back and do assistant coaching, if he did happen to walk into another job I would be surprised straight up only because the record has been so bad.”

Bolton previously filled in for Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson at the Hawks before moving to Carlton.

The Blues confirmed David Teague will take over as caretaker coach for the rest of the season.

Carlton host Brisbane on Saturday afternoon at Marvel Stadium.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.