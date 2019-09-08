The penalty Jimmy Bartel is expecting Toby Greene to be handed by AFL tribunal

GWS board member and former match review panel member Jimmy Bartel says he’s expecting star forward Tony Greene to be handed a fine for his serious misconduct charge.

Greene was sent directly to the tribunal by Match Review Officer Michael Christian for an alleged incident on Marcus Bontempelli during Saturday’s elimination final against the Western Bulldogs.

Rather than face suspension, Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio the table of offences corresponded to a monitory sanction.

“This is just my thoughts, it isn’t a conflict or anything – I used to be on the MRP and I’ve got experience doing this,” he said.

“If it was a week (suspension), why didn’t they just give him a week.

“They think he’s done some stuff around his which is not a good look, I agree with that.

“But you can only imagine once they put it in the table, it’s a fine.

“It’ll be a serious fine because he’s got so many racked up but it’ll be a fine, surely.

“It’s not a good look when you have players’ arms and hands around other players on the ground but to use the tribunal’s own reasoning in recent why Marcus Bontempelli kept playing, he got up and took his kick and kept playing.

“When you look at it first glance, it doesn’t look good but when you break it down, I think a fine is coming his way.”

(Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)