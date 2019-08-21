The player Chappelli thinks is ‘in strife’ when Smith returns

Australian cricket great Ian Chappell thinks opener batter Cameron Bancroft would’ve been dropped if Steve Smith wasn’t out through concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne will replace the former Australian captain, who became the first concussion sub in world cricket during the second Test and won’t recover in time to take his place.

Chappell said Bancroft could be dropped later in the series and said he’ll only keep his place in the side because the selectors weren’t keen on making bulk changes.

“If Smith was there, Bancroft would have been in a bit of trouble,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Bancroft in particular is in strife, especially about the way Marnus played when he replaced Smith – I thought he played pretty well.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if this is the catalyst to get Warner going, the fact Smith isn’t there

“He’s a stroke maker and the best way for a stroke maker to get out of a slump is to say to yourself you’re going to play shots.

“That doesn’t mean you go berserk and hit everything in the air but you play your shot every opportunity you see.”

Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images