The player Darren Lehmann says MUST go to England for the Ashes

Darren Lehmann says James Pattinson must be on the plane to England for the Ashes.

The injury-prone 28-year-old played Big Bash cricket for Brisbane Heat this summer but broke down again with a side strain last month which ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament.

It’s the latest in a string of setbacks as he looks to return to the Test side for the first time since 2016.

The former Australian coach told Breakfast Pattinson’s experience in English conditions meant his selection in the upcoming Ashes squad is a no-brainer.

“(James) Pattinson is the one I really want to see go to England,” he said.

“His record in unbelievable in County Cricket and he’s one bowler that should really go as long as he’s fit.

“As long as he plays the last bit of Shield cricket and gets through, I’ve got him in my touring squad.”

