The player Piggy has ‘no doubt’ will play 9 or 7 for Queensland

St George cult hero Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell has high praise for the in-form Dragons number 7 Ben Hunt and believes he’s a lock to wear a Maroon jumper come State of Origin.

The Dragons take on the Roosters in the NRL’s traditional Anzac Day clash and a confident Dragons halves pairing could see the Red V pull off an upset.

“He looks happy, he looks really confident in the way he’s playing, the way he’s controlling the team,” Piggy said on Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast.

“Corey Norman is doing a really good job as well in the 6 jersey,

“They look a lot more settled.”

The Dragons copped flak at the start of the season over the configuration of their spine but have all but silenced critics by chalking up three victories on the trot since losing Gareth Widdop to a season ending injury.

Piggy says arguments around the spine are now moot.

“They’re a lot more settled with Dufty at 1, Norman at 6, Hunt at 7 controlling things,

“I have no doubt in my mind, whether it’s a 9 or at 7 for Queensland, Ben Hunt will be there – barring injury.”

Piggy Riddell played for both the Dragons and the Roosters over his long and storied career and so with his loyalty split, who is he tipping?

“I like this game today, I’m tipping the Dragons,

“It was a huge clash for the Roosters last weekend and without Luke Keary I think the Dragons might get this one,