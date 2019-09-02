The Right Time w/Rod Butterrs

Former St Kilda club president Rod Butterss joined Mick Hall and Gavin Crosisca on tonight’s episode of The Right Time to talk about his battles with drugs and alcohol and during his time at the club, and how he recovered.

Butterss, who was president between 2001-2007, spoke about the pressure of being in the position, and how it wasn’t until after his time as president when he became emotionally brittle. Butterss also spoke about how important it is to get help no matter how much you think you’re going to be okay.

“The truth is with alcoholism and any addiction is it’s a slow burn and it’ll get you in the end”, he said.

Mick and Gavin also discussed the astigmatism that currently surrounds people struggling with alcohol and drug addictions.

