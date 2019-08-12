The rule Anthony Griffin wants banished for the good of the game

Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin admits it’s time to banish the new peel-off strip rule to protect the game.

The alteration to the strip rule at the start of this season allows two players to drop off when making a tackle, leaving the sole remaining defender to try and strip the ball from the opposing player.

It came to light again on Sunday afternoon when Roosters coach Trent Robinson blew up post-game in his team’s four point win over the Raiders over the rule.

Canberra have become one of the best exponents at utilising the rule, but Griffin told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime it’s time for it to go.

“I don’t know how it got to this,” Griffin said.

“I don’t when we decided that three can go in, two can drop out and one can strip the ball.

“I think we need to get rid of it out of the game before it really costs a team.

“I know it looks great and it’s a bit of novelty but during the last ten minutes of a grand final and you’re asking the referee whether to decide it was a one on one strip or if someone still had contact with the player and they give a contentious penalty away or don’t give one away.

“I don’t want to see that in the game, I don’t think it’s really in the spirit of the game.”

Griffin has coached 173 First Grade games beginning at Brisbane in 2011, before moving to the Panthers in 2016.

