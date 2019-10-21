The Summer of Cricket is finally here!

Australia’s Summer of cricket is finally back and you can catch all the action right here on Macquarie Sports Radio with our expert commentary team!

After Tim Paine’s men retained the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001, all eyes will now be fixed on the upcoming T20 Internationals between Australia and Sri Lanka, which kicks off this Sunday at Adelaide Oval.

With the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup taking place on our shores in just over a year, this game and series will act as a crucial preview to both sides selectors.

The Australian selectors have been brutal with their 14-man squad as they look to prepare to next year’s World Cup in the best possible way, and that means including all the big guns. After starting his career as a T20 batsman, David Warner is back in the side as is the worlds best batsman, Steve Smith.

However, Australian selectors have pulled some surprises, leaving out the reigning Big Bash player of the year in Darcy Short, and renowned big hitter Chris Lynn in a bid to have a more settled and consistent side.

After claiming a 3-0 series win over Pakistan which are the number one ranked T20 side in the world, Sri Lanka enter the series full of motivation and belief in pulling off an upset. And they will be boasted by the return of many experienced stars including their captain Lasith Malinga, Kusael Perera and Kusal Mendis.

After Adelaide, the series will head off to Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20’s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.

You can catch our coverage on this weekend’s clash right here on Macquarie Sports Radio from 2pm Eastern Daylight time with our panel of experts Darren Lehmann, Brad Hodge and Bruce Eva!

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McdDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad:

Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.